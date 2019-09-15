Crews believe arsonist responsible for 10 brush fires

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Firefighters said they believe an arsonist is responsible for about 10 spot fires that broke out Sunday near the Otay River. The fire was about 5 percent contained as of 12:36 p.m.

Law enforcement added there is a suspect in custody.

The first report of a vegetation fire on Beyer Way came in at 10:30 a.m. and the first fire truck arrived on scene at 10:50 a.m., according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department incident report. Parts of Beyer Way were shut down while crews battle the flames.

According to crews, at least 10 spot fires were burning along the road.

Units from the Chula Vista and San Diego fire departments joined to battle the fire. Firefighters said no structures are threatened at this time.

By 1:30 p.m. firefighters were able to get the fire controlled.

