Students evacuated as crews battle blaze near SDSU

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters are battling a brush fire near I-8 in the college area Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. at 5500 Canyon Crest near San Diego State University. Drivers could see flames and smoke as they drove along the highway near SDSU.

Firefighters are working to safely remove students from the area. According to the SDSU student newspaper, the Daily Aztec, students are being evacuated nearby from the Villa Alvarado apartment complex.

UPDATE: students are being evacuated from the Villa Alvarado apartment complex. — The Daily Aztec (@TheDailyAztec) September 15, 2019

San Diego Fire-Rescue sent ground and air resources to battle the blaze. Firefighters are telling people to avoid the area.

Brush fire at 5500 Canyon Crest near SDSU. SDFD has many firefighters on the ground as well as air resources on this fire. Please avoid the area if possible. #brushfire pic.twitter.com/CNjQyKecm8 — SDFD (@SDFD) September 15, 2019

Caltrans shut down the eastbound I-8 off-ramp to College Avenue. Expect traffic delays in the area.

EB I-8 off-ramp to College Avenue is closed due to a brush fire in the area. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) September 15, 2019

According to the California Highway Patrol, power to the trolley was cut in the area just before 1 p.m.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.