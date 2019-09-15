Car crashes into pole, leaving 1 dead

CARLSBAD, Calif. — One person was dead and another injured after a car crashed into a light pole in Carlsbad Sunday evening.

Carlsbad Police Department officers arrived at the intersection of Aviara Parkway and Cobblestone Road at 5:58 p.m. to find a 2002 Honda Civic had crashed into a pole.

The driver’s two occupants, both from San Marcos, were still inside the vehicle at the time officers arrived. The 41-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the crash site and the 37-year-old male driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of his serious injuries.

Northbound Aviara Parkway at Mariposa Road was temporarily closed as police investigated.

Officers said alcohol intoxication was a suspected factor in the crash.

Google Map for coordinates 33.119139 by -117.300322.

