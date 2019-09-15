Brush fire burns in Fallbrook

Posted 3:09 PM, September 15, 2019, by , Updated at 04:47PM, September 15, 2019

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters battled a brush fire that threatened structures in Fallbrook Sunday afternoon.

The fire started near the 2000 block of Rainbow Glen Road and burned three acres by 2:45 p.m., Cal Fire officials said.

Shortly before 3 p.m., officials said the fire was threatening structures in the area and was spreading at a moderate speed.

Shortly thereafter, the North County Fire Department said crews were making progress on the flames and that the fire’s forward progress had stopped.

Residents who had been told to evacuate earlier in the day were cleared to return to their homes by 4:45 p.m.

