Brush fire burns in Fallbrook

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters battled a brush fire that threatened structures in Fallbrook Sunday afternoon.

The fire started near the 2000 block of Rainbow Glen Road and burned three acres by 2:45 p.m., Cal Fire officials said.

Shortly before 3 p.m., officials said the fire was threatening structures in the area and was spreading at a moderate speed.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO and @NorthCountyFire are at scene of a 3 acre vegetation fire in the area of the 2000 block of Rainbow Glen Rd. in Fallbrook. The IC reports that the fire is burning in medium to heavy fuels with a moderate rate of spread.#AspenFire pic.twitter.com/guShS8j0rw — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 15, 2019

Shortly thereafter, the North County Fire Department said crews were making progress on the flames and that the fire’s forward progress had stopped.

Residents who had been told to evacuate earlier in the day were cleared to return to their homes by 4:45 p.m.