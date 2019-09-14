Wildfire Safety Fair teaches prevention, preparedness

SAN DIEGO — East County residents stocked up on emergency tips and resources Saturday at SDG&E’s Wildfire Safety Fair in Alpine.

The fair took place during a weekend when San Diego County was under an increased risk of wildfires and crews battled several small pop-up fires.

“We were able to catch all the fires before they grew in size,” Battalion Chief Chris Manroe with Chula Vista Fire and Rescue said.

Among the attendees at the Wildfire Safety Fair were John and Jill Bauerlee, whose main objective was learning how to get alerts on wildfires for their area. “We’re new here, so it’s kind of still scary, the whole idea of the wildfires,” Jill Bauerlee said. “We’re trying to get all the info we can.”

Saturday’s event was the third of its kind that SDG&E has hosted in the past month. Around 1,000 emergency kits have been handed out to attendees over the course of the three events.

“There’s the recognition that we have a role to play as a community in preventing fire, but they have just as big of a role to play in being prepared for a fire,” Cal Fire San Diego’s Issac Sanchez said.