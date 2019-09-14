Tire slashing spree upsets Poway residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWAY, Calif. -- Several people in the city of Poway awoke Saturday morning to their car tires slashed and cars vandalized.

Kayla and Samantha Stewart were among the many neighbors who were forced to buy new tires after someone slashed one of their van tires overnight.

Criminals appeared to have used a sharp blade to scratch the side of the vehicle. The costs of the repairs was estimated to be $1,200.

"I was annoyed, I was frustrated," Kayla Stewart said. "These kids have nothing to do but vandalize people's cars with no regards to what people go through to fix it."

After a drive around the neighborhood, the Stewarts noticed their vehicle wasn't the only one damaged. FOX 5 noticed four other vehicles that had been vandalized.

Neighbors shared surveillance video they believe showed the criminals in the act.

San Diego sheriff's deputies confirmed they received several calls about car vandalism.

Anyone with information was asked to call the San Diego Sheriff's Office.