× Man rescued after falling from cliff

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters rescued a man who fell off a cliff, breaking his arm and leg.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. Saturday on Dickinson Street behind UC San Diego hospital.

“It took a minute to locate him,” said Brian Raines of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. “The canyon is pretty steep”

Firefighters said the man was injured from the fall and taken to the hospital.