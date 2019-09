CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Hundreds of homes were without power Saturday evening due to an unplanned outage, according to SDG&E.

An estimated 1,433 customers lost power around 7 p.m. Saturday. Affected neighborhoods included Rancho Del Rey, Eastlake, Chula Vista, Castle Park and Otay Mesa.

SDG&E crews were working to determine the cause of the outage and estimated power would be restored by midnight.

