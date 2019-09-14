Front Street closures in effect this weekend

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. General Services Administration will begin two days of work on the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Office Building Saturday, requiring closures of Front Street between Broadway and West F Street.

The work is required to install scaffolding outside the building in preparation for a construction project to reinforce the building’s overpass over Front Street. The closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Traffic will be detoured to State Street before being routed back to F Street, according to the GSA.

The building is home to offices for multiple federal agencies, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Internal Revenue Service, an office of Sen. Dianne Feinstein and the U.S. District Court. The building was constructed in 1975, according to the GSA.

The GSA did not disclose how long the project will take to complete.