Driver hurt after hitting telephone pole

SAN DIEGO — An SUV driver was taken to the hospital Saturday after crashing into a telephone pole on a road near Bonsall, the California Highway Patrol said.

The accident happened at about 7 a.m. on Olive Hill Road near Shamrock Road, according to a CHP incident report. The driver of a gray Nissan Pathfinder hit the telephone pole and a gray Fiat. The Nissan driver was taken to Tri City Hospital Oceanside with unknown injuries.

San Diego Gas & Electric and AT&T officials were responding to the scene to evaluate the telephone pole, which was damaged at the base.