Chase ends with suspected truck thief’s arrest

SAN DIEGO — A suspected truck thief was in custody Saturday after he led officers on a brief chase that ended in Logan Heights, police said.

Officers began chasing the man — allegedly driving a stolen vehicle — at about 4:14 p.m. Saturday, Officer Robert Eims of the San Diego police said.

The chase ended about 30 minutes later when the suspect crashed the truck in the 800 block of South Gregory Street, near the Interstate 15 overpass.

The truck hit a palm tree and a telephone pole.

The suspect exited the truck, cooperated with officers’ instructions and was taken into custody. Besides the stolen truck, no other vehicles were damaged during the chase.

San Diego Fire-Rescue units were called to the scene to evaluate any potential danger from telephone pole live wires.