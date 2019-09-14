Brush fire delays traffic

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Firefighters are battling a brush fire that is impacting traffic.

According to Caltrans, the brush fire has blocked the right lane of I-15 North at the 78. Traffic is backed up to Auto Park Way.

The fire tarted around 1:12 p.m. Saturday. The cause is not yet known.

Caltrans said in a SigAlert to expect delays in the area up to 10 minutes.

A FOX 5 viewer said the fire appeared to be burning in two directions towards both Escondido and San Marcos.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

