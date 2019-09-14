Brush fire burning in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A brush fire began burning near the Juniper Flats community in Riverside Saturday evening.

Officials with Cal Fire Riverside said the fire began burning around 5:50 p.m. along the 21000 block of Horseshoe Trail.

The fire spread quickly and had burned 100 acres by 8:40 p.m.

Evacuation orders were in place for Mayberry in the San Jacinto area near Cottonwood Avenue and Warren Road. Officials said a care center had been set up at Tahquitz High School in nearby Hemet.

