Brush fire burning in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A brush fire began burning near the Juniper Flats community in Riverside Saturday evening.

Officials with Cal Fire Riverside said the fire began burning around 5:50 p.m. along the 21000 block of Horseshoe Trail.

The fire spread quickly and had burned 100 acres by 8:40 p.m.

Evacuation orders were in place for Mayberry in the San Jacinto area near Cottonwood Avenue and Warren Road. Officials said a care center had been set up at Tahquitz High School in nearby Hemet.

#HoreshoeFire [UPDATE] 8:40 pm – The fire is currently 100 acres and 0% contained. A care and reception center has been established at Tahquitz High School, 4425 Titan Trail, Hemet. — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) September 15, 2019

#HorseshoeFire [UPDATE] Evacuations are in place for the community of Mayberry in San Jacinto near the intersection of Cottonwood Avenue and Warren Road. — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) September 15, 2019

Check back for updates on this developing story.