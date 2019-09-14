Bank robber escapes in Oak Park

SAN DIEGO — A bank in the Oak Park neighborhood was robbed Saturday, police said.

At 9:50 a.m. Saturday, a man presented a demand note to a teller at Chase Bank in the 3400 block of College Avenue, Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department said.

The teller gave the robber an undetermined amount of money, after which the robber left the bank and was last seen walking toward a Walmart store.

The suspect was described as a white male between 25 and 35 years old, about 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds with a thin build. He wore gloves, dark sunglasses with reflective lenses, a dark baseball hat with a white emblem on the front, a black scarf or bandana around his neck, a blue and white flannel shirt, dark cargo shorts and white tennis shoes, Martinez said.

The suspect might have been driving a Nissan 280 Z.

San Diego police robbery detectives were investigating.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.