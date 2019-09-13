× Woman robs bank inside grocery store

SAN DIEGO — Police Friday were searching for a woman who robbed a U.S. Bank branch inside a Rolando grocery store.

It happened around 2:50 p.m. Thursday at the Vons near the intersection of El Cajon Boulevard and College Avenue, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The woman walked up to a teller at the U.S. Bank inside the grocery store and demanded money, Heims said.

The teller complied and the woman left the store in an unknown direction, the officer said, adding that it was not immediately clear if the bandit was armed during the robbery.

She was described as a white woman with blonde hair who was carrying a black purse. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, a white shirt, black three-quarter length sweatpants, a black baseball hat and round sunglasses.

Robbery detectives were investigating the heist.