Vigil held in memory of teen who died after jumping from Sunset Cliffs

SAN DIEGO -- Crowds gathered at Sunset Cliffs Friday night to honor the life of 15-year-old Anthony Womack.

The National City teen died after jumping from the cliffs to swim in the water below. Anthony ditched class with his friends and took public transportation to the cliffs, according to his family. Rescuers searched for his body for an hour. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Dozens attended a vigil near Pappy's Point, including his classmates from Sweetwater High School.

Family members said Anthony was brave, did well in school and always put others first. He played football and played piano at his church.

"He was warm and lively young at heart," Anthony's uncle, Garney Crews, told FOX 5.

“My heart really goes out to that family and that young man. That boy had his whole life ahead of him," one Point Loma resident said.

This is not the first time Anthony's family has dealt with tragedy. His brother died at age 10 from a heart condition, a family member told FOX 5.

A GoFundMe campaign was created to cover funeral expenses. A car wash fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Church of God of Prophecy on 4251 Epsilon Street.

32.733383 -117.257259