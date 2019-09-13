× One killed in East County car crash

EL CAJON, Calif. — One person was killed Friday in a two-car crash near a Bostonia intersection just north of El Cajon.

The crash, involving a 2003 Volkswagen Passat and a 2000 Chevy Malibu, happened around 7:20 a.m. near the intersection of Pepper and Peerless drives in Bostonia, California Highway Officer Tommy Strickland said.

One of the occupants became trapped in a vehicle, but it was not immediately clear which vehicle that occupant was in, Strickland said.

The victim was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital and later pronounced dead, the officer said.

No details about the victim or the circumstances leading up to the crash were immediately available.