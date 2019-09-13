Ironman Superfrog swim set to go on despite sewage spill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. -- Race officials with the Ironman Superfrog triathlon are hopeful that a sewage spill from Mexico will not spoil their plans.

Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina announced Friday that over 6.3 million gallons of sewage had spilled into the Tijuana River from Mexico.

Race director Gina Thomas said so far health officials have given the "all clear" for Sunday's 1.2-mile swim. She said the race will adjust if ocean water is deemed unsafe.

Nearly 1,000 athletes are expected to participate in this years race.

Rick Martin, who traveled from New Mexico, told FOX 5 the recent spill won't affect him.

"I guess don't drink the water," Martin said. "Certainly not the best circumstances, but it's the Ironman. You got to go all out."

Any change of decision about the race will be announced Sunday morning.