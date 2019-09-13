× Heat wave expected this weekend throughout the county

SAN DIEGO — Hot and dry conditions will create an elevated fire risk Friday through Sunday throughout San Diego County, according to the National Weather Service.

High pressure will continue to build Friday and daytime humidity will drop to between 10 to 15% in the inland valleys and between 7 to 10% in the deserts, forecasters said.

Santa Ana winds are expected Friday and gusts could reach as high as 35 mph.

High temperatures Friday could reach 82 degrees near the coast, 92 inland, 100 in the western valleys, 95 in the mountains and 109 in the deserts.

The mercury will continue to rise on Saturday, eventually reaching a peak of 84 degrees near the coast, 93 inland, 101 near the foothills, 97 in the mountains and 112 in the deserts.

Humidity will be slightly higher throughout the county on Saturday.

A deep trough of low pressure is expected to move south along the West Coast by the end of the weekend, bringing cooler temperatures Sunday through the middle of next week, forecasters said.