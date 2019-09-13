× Eddie Money, ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ singer, dies at 70

LOS ANGELES — Singer Eddie Money has died at age 70, Variety reports.

In a statement to the magazine, the rocker’s family said: “The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

Money, whose real name is Edward Mahoney, revealed he had stage 4 esophageal cancer in August.

Money’s career as a rock star spans 40 years, AXS said. He’s best known for the hits “Two Tickets to Paradise,” “Take Me Home Tonight” and “Baby Hold On.”

“I thought I was just going in to get a checkup, and he told me I got cancer,” Money said in a video. He was diagnosed last fall while taping the second season of his show, according to AXS TV where the show airs.

At the time, Money said the diagnosis hit him hard, but he didn’t want to hide it.

“It’s not honest, I wanna be honest with everybody,” he said. “Am I gonna live a long time? Who knows, it’s in God’s hands. But you know what? I’ll take every day I can get. Every day above ground is a good day.”