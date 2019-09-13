Single-car crash ignites small brush fire
SAN DIEGO — A single-vehicle crash ignited a small brush fire in Lakeside Friday afternoon.
The fire was reported near Willow Road shortly after 5 p.m. and burned between three and five acres over the next hour.
Cal Fire officials said air and ground crews successfully stopped the fire’s forward progress around 6 p.m.
Details regarding the driver’s injuries were not immediately available.
.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene with @LakesideFire of a vegetation fire off Willow Road in Lakeside. One acre, slow to moderate rate of spread. #MonteFire pic.twitter.com/5OLk5CZYrY
— CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 14, 2019
#MonteFire [update] Forward rate of spread has been stopped. Ground resources to remain at scene several hours for mop-up and containment. pic.twitter.com/XEjTZ5rnd1
— CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 14, 2019