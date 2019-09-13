× Single-car crash ignites small brush fire

SAN DIEGO — A single-vehicle crash ignited a small brush fire in Lakeside Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported near Willow Road shortly after 5 p.m. and burned between three and five acres over the next hour.

Cal Fire officials said air and ground crews successfully stopped the fire’s forward progress around 6 p.m.

Details regarding the driver’s injuries were not immediately available.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene with @LakesideFire of a vegetation fire off Willow Road in Lakeside. One acre, slow to moderate rate of spread. #MonteFire pic.twitter.com/5OLk5CZYrY — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 14, 2019