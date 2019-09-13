Single-car crash ignites small brush fire

Posted 5:58 PM, September 13, 2019, by , Updated at 06:12PM, September 13, 2019

Crews battled a brush fire caused by a single-vehicle crash in Lakeside Friday afternoon.

SAN DIEGO — A single-vehicle crash ignited a small brush fire in Lakeside Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported near Willow Road shortly after 5 p.m. and burned between three and five acres over the next hour.

Cal Fire officials said air and ground crews successfully stopped the fire’s forward progress around 6 p.m.

Details regarding the driver’s injuries were not immediately available.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.