× Anaheim Ducks kick off training camp under former San Diego Gulls coach

IRVINE, Calif. — The Anaheim Ducks will begin their first training camp under coach Dallas Eakins Friday with three practices at Great Park Ice in Irvine, beginning their quest to rebound from their first non-playoff season since 2011-12.

Eakins coached the Ducks American Hockey League affiliate in San Diego the past four seasons. The Ducks 60-player training camp roster includes 23 players who played for Eakins and the Gulls last season.

Eakins replaces Randy Carlyle, who was fired on Feb. 10 when the Ducks were mired in a seven-game losing streak and tied for last in the NHL’s Pacific Division with a 21-26-9 record. General manager Bob Murray served as interim coach the remainder of the season.

The Ducks were 35-37-10 in the 2018-19 season, finishing sixth in the eight-team division.

This is Eakins’ second opportunity as an NHL coach. He coached the Edmonton Oilers to a 36-63-14 record from the start of the 2013-14 season until being fired 31 games into the 2014-15 season after Edmonton got off to a 7-19-5 start.

Eakins coached the Gulls to a 154-95-23 record the past four seasons, the best record in the AHL’s Pacific Division since its inception in 2015.

The Ducks will begin preseason play Tuesday at San Jose. Their first preseason game at Honda Center will be Sept. 24, also against San Jose. The Ducks will open the regular season Oct. 3 by playing host to the Arizona Coyotes at Honda Center.