7 rescued while hiking Cowles Mountain

SAN DIEGO — San Diego firefighters rescued seven people who were hiking Cowles Mountain Friday, authorities said.

Three adults and four children, two of whom were infants, were hiking the popular trail Friday morning when they encountered a lack of adequate hydration, according to Battalion Chief Dave Seneviratne with San Diego Fire-Rescue. The group was around 1.5 or 2 miles from the trailhead at Golfcrest Drive and Navajo Road when they called for help.

Crews hiked to the group with hydration in tow and led them back to the trailhead. Seneviratne said the adults and children appeared to be in good condition, with no injuries suffered by them or by the firefighters during the rescue mission.

“On a hot day like this, especially when you have children, infants, make sure you not only carry enough water with you but continue to hydrate,” Seneviratne said. “That goes for pets too. Pets will seem normal, but they compensate until they just drop out.”