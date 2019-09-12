Tunnel found in Mexico near Otay Mesa border

SAN DIEGO — A tunnel was discovered in Mexico near the Otay Mesa border, the Department of Homeland Security said Thursday.

Officials said they did not know if the tunnel crossed into the United States.

“At this time, U.S. authorities are aware of a tunnel discovered by Mexican law enforcement officials near the Otay Mesa border,” an official statement from the DHS said. “However, we have not yet determined whether the tunnel entered into the U.S.”

