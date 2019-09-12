SUV hits, seriously injures woman walking on sidewalk

SAN DIEGO — A woman was walking on the sidewalk in the Clairemont neighborhood Thursday afternoon when she was hit by an SUV as it was leaving a parking lot, the San Diego Police Department said.

The 78-year-old pedestrian was walking along the 5400 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard just before 2 p.m. as the 49-year-old female driver of a 2014 Toyota RAV 4 was pulling out of a gas station parking lot, police said. The driver did not see the pedestrian as she was exiting the parking lot and hit her.

Authorities said the pedestrian was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver was not injured in the crash.

The San Diego Police Traffic Division was investigating the crash. Anyone with information was asked to call the Traffic Division or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.