Police ID Marine killed in motorcycle crash

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Thursday released the name of a 19-year-old Marine who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 5 near Buena Vista Lagoon.

Ryan Martin of Oceanside was riding to the south when he lost control of his BMW two-wheeler for unknown reasons north of Jefferson Street in Carlsbad about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office and California Highway Patrol.

Martin fell onto the roadway, where he was struck by an oncoming Ford F-150 pickup. He died at the scene of the accident, the CHP reported.