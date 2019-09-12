Police: Driver hits 6 cars, ditches injured passengers in chase

Police say a driver hit six cars, got out and ran, leaving behind his injured passengers after a police chase Thursday morning.

SAN DIEGO — A driver crashed into six cars while trying to escape police, then got out and ran before finally getting arrested in the Mountain View area Thursday.

The chase started on Imperial Avenue near 40th Street shortly before 3 a.m.

Officers originally tried to stop the driver for an expired registration, San Diego Police Officer Tony Martinez said. The car sped off, crashing into multiple vehicles near the intersection of Ocean View Boulevard and South 36th Street a few minutes later

The driver got out and ran off, but officers were able to track him down and take him into custody, he said. No further information about the driver was immediately available.

Two passengers from the car were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Martinez said.

