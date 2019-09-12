Man robs Jack in the Box in Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO — A man possibly armed with a pistol robbed an Otay Mesa fast-food restaurant Thursday.

The thief approached an employee at the Jack in the Box in the 1100 block of 30th Street and demanded money about 6:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

“The cashier saw a black object in the (man’s) pants pocket and believed he was armed with a gun,” Officer Tony Martinez said. “The cashier became fearful and believed that she would be injured if she didn’t comply.”

After the worker handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber left the business and fled in an unknown direction. He was described as a heavyset, roughly 6-foot Latino between 30 and 40 years old, wearing baggy gray pants, a long-sleeve gray shirt and a white beanie.