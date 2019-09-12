Local kickboxer publishes book of poetry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- "Imagine the world if we chased our dream like it stole our money, instead of chasing our money like it stole our dreams."

Thirty-year-old Tiffany "Time Bomb" Van Soest has been professionally fighting and writing since her days as a college student at Cal State University San Marcos.

"I'm inspired to write after I fight; I'm inspire to fight after I write. Fighting is great, it's my purpose for self-discovery and expression, but I feel like my bigger purpose is to inspire and to help lift other people up -- because in a world like today, we need it."

The fighter recently published her first book, "Poems Provoke," opening up her personal thoughts to the world.

"Usually the fighters that act tough and put on that front, it's because they're hiding something. I think it takes more courage to bare your soul to the world. I know I do it physically, but to also do it through something as personal as writing ... that takes another type of courage and another type of strength. It gives me confidence."

"Time Bomb" is a second-degree black belt in karate and also holds five world titles in Muay Thai. She transitioned to kickboxing three years ago for a bigger payday and a different challenge. "Stylistically it worked out for me because my style for Muay Thai isn't traditional in a sense because of my karate background. It transitioned very nicely and smoothly into kickboxing. There's a different rule set. In Muay Thai you are allowed to use your elbows and sweep. In kickboxing it is just punching, kicks and knees."

Success followed as "Time Bomb" won two kickboxing world championships.

While training for a third title this summer, "Time Bomb" suffered an eye injury. Now fully healthy and ready to roll, she plans to rewrite her own history September 28, when she gets back in the ring with a chance to become the top contender in the super bantamweight division.

"I learned to just remove the emotion; I've learned to relax a little bit more to trust the process. Going into the next fight, I am really looking forward to taking those lessons, especially with my eye -- I think that was a lesson in patience. Everything that has happened to me outside of the ring and inside of the ring I try and make it relevant, to use it and bring it with me into my training and into my next fight."

