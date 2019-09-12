Imperial Beach sex assault suspect arrested

SAN DIEGO — A suspect wanted for breaking into an apartment in Imperial Beach and allegedly sexually assaulting a woman while she slept was in custody Thursday evening.

Alfred Ruiz-Sandoval, 24, is accused of sneaking in through a window to fondle a woman in her home early the morning of Sept. 3 in the 1300 block of Hemlock Avenue, near Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge, according to Lt. Chad Boudreau of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim called 911 about 5 a.m. to report the invasion and sexual battery and told investigators the suspect ran from her home when she awoke. Officials believe the perpetrator got into the home by removing a screen from her open bedroom window.

Currently, Ruiz-Sandoval is in federal custody on unrelated charges, and sheriff’s detectives have obtained a separate arrest warrant, Boudreau said.