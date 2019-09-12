Gary Sinise Foundation to build homes for officers injured in the line of duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A big announcement from the Gary Sinise Foundation for two officers whose lives were altered after being shot in the line of duty. Gary Sinese is an Oscar-nominated actor best known for his roles in "Forest Gump" and the crime-drama "Criminal Minds" as well as an advocate for veterans rights.

Officers Matt Crosby and Ryan O’Connor both received personal calls from Sinise, saying they’re getting new smart homes that will be fully accessible in their wheelchairs.

These homes are completely mortgage-free and come furnished, along with the latest and greatest in smart technology.

Judging by the tears of joy, it’s evident how much these new homes mean not just to them but their families.

Jim Shubert, a member of the foundation's board of directors, was at Wednesday's announcement to challenge St. Louisans to make financial contributions, which will go toward building these homes and others like them across the country.