3 million gallon-spill reported in Tijuana River

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Over three million gallons of wastewater, runoff and groundwater spilled into the Tijuana River from Mexico, Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina announced Thursday.

The transboundary flows, which consisted of treated and untreated wastewater, storm water runoff and groundwater, went on for nearly 12 hours, starting at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and continuing until 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

In a tweet, Dedina called the spill “outrageous” and “totally unacceptable.”

A message included in Dedina’s tweet stated the following:

“The Mexican (CILA) indicated that the flow in the Tijuana River exceeded the capacity of Pump Station CILA. Pump Station CILA was operational during this transboundary flow event but was unable to divert all of the flow in the Tijuana River Channel.”