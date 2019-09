SAN DIEGO — Firefighters worked to rescue a teen seen struggling in the water near Sunset Cliffs Wednesday morning.

The rescue started around 10:45 a.m. Crews set up at the end of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard and Froude Street to make the rescue.

San Diego Fire-Rescue said they had many resources at the scene, but did not immediately provide further details.

An original report from SDFD placed the rescue in Barrio Logan. The location has been corrected.