Paramedic, small business owner declares bid for Oceanside mayor

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Small business owner and paramedic Ruben Major began a bid Wednesday to become mayor of Oceanside.

Major is an EMT and paramedic trainer and has been a paramedic for nearly two decades. Major said he chose to announce his candidacy on the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center in honor of first responders.

“First responders are our first line of defense in many situations, and we owe it to them and our entire community to ensure that they have the tools and skills they need to be successful and perform their duties safely,” he said.

Major is running as a Democrat for the technically nonpartisan office after finishing a distant third in last year’s primary for California’s Secretary of State. Former Assemblyman Rocky Chavez and Oceanside City Council members Jack Feller and Esther Sanchez have also filed papers with the Oceanside City Clerk to run for the office.

All of the candidates are seeking to succeed Mayor Peter Weiss, who the City Council appointed last year and will not run to keep his position.

Major indicated he would focus on homelessness, boosting funding for the city’s fire department and public schools and building trust between the city’s residents and local law enforcement.

“Career politicians in this community are putting their own best interests before the needs of our community,” Major said. “Our people deserve leaders with integrity who will make the tough choices needed to get us back on track.”