Man gets jail time for giving booze to teens before deadly crash

SAN DIEGO -- A San Diego man who provided alcohol to an underage drinker who subsequently caused a crash that killed her passenger was sentenced to 240 days in custody, the City Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Fraidoon Ahmad gave alcohol to Yolanda Lozano and Mabel Bahena, both 19, on Feb. 17, 2017. Lozano later drove while drunk and collided with a truck on Interstate 15, killing Bahena.

Lozano pleaded guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and was sentenced to one year in custody, with Bahena's family asking a judge for leniency as the two women had been best friends since grade school.

Ahmad pleaded guilty in May to misdemeanor charges of furnishing alcohol to a person under 21 and furnishing alcohol to a minor causing great bodily injury and death.

In addition to being sentenced Tuesday to 240 days in custody, he will be on probation for three years and must complete nine days of work service, according to the City Attorney's Office.

"Mabel Bahena's young life was cut short, and a family was devastated by defendant's reckless actions," City Attorney Mara W. Elliott said. "We hope this sentence sends a clear message that there will be severe consequences for adults who provide alcohol to minors."

According to the City Attorney's Office, Lozano and Bahena met up with Ahmad at the Myst Hookah Lounge in the Gaslamp Quarter. Lozano was responding to an ad that Ahmad posted online, seeking prospective employees for a job at a marijuana dispensary.

Ahmad gave each woman two glasses of wine and a shot of tequila at the lounge, then met up with him at his East Village apartment, where he served them more alcohol, according to the City Attorney's Office.