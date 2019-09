SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of people in North County lost power Wednesday evening as an unplanned outage affected homes in Rancho Peñasquitos, Rancho Bernardo and San Pasqual.

The outage was reported around 9:30 p.m. An estimated 1,356 customers were without power at 10 p.m., according to SDG&E’s website.

Crews were working to fix the problem and estimated power would be restored by 3 a.m. Thursday.