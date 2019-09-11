Encinitas moves forward with new housing plans in Cardiff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENCINITAS, Calif. -- Members of the Encinitas City Council approved a plan Wednesday to build new homes in Cardiff despite opposition from neighbors.

Jessica Carilli and some of her neighbors oppose the plan that would build 14 homes on a 1.28-acre lot on Santa Fe Drive.

The Planning Commission approved the project with a 3-2 vote.

Carilli presented a formal appeal of the project to the City Council Wednesday night. "I’m really upset that you’re trying to shove a bunch of homes that are too big for this lot onto a ridiculously small piece of land," Carilli told council members.

Other neighbors spoke in favor of the project, citing a housing shortage in the area. "California needs housing. Encinitas needs housing," one speaker told council members.

"It's exactly what we need and my friends need the same thing," another supporter said.

Carilli argued that developers miscalculated the state's Bonus Density Law, which calculates the number of additional homes that can legally be built, per acre, if a developer agrees to build affordable housing.

City staff recommended that councilors deny the appeal based on their own research in response to Carilli's concerns.

Council members voted unanimously to deny the appeal and move forward with the project.

The target completion date is still undetermined, according to the developer's attorney.