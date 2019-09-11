× Biker trapped under truck, killed in North County

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A deadly motorcycle crash blocked lanes during rush hour in North County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. when a rider collided with a pickup truck on southbound Interstate 5 near Las Flores Drive, according to California Highway Patrol. The rider became stuck under the truck in the far left lane, and CHP helped block traffic while rescuers worked to pull them out.

The biker was pronounced dead a short time later, though CHP did not immediately provide details about their injuries or whether they had been taken to a hospital.

Southbound traffic was backed up into Oceanside. Track live traffic conditions here.