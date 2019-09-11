Biker trapped under truck, killed in North County

Posted 8:21 AM, September 11, 2019, by , Updated at 08:54AM, September 11, 2019

A CHP motorcycle and fire truck behind a white pickup involved in a deadly crash on I-5 in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A deadly motorcycle crash blocked lanes during rush hour in North County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. when a rider collided with a pickup truck on southbound Interstate 5 near Las Flores Drive, according to California Highway Patrol. The rider became stuck under the truck in the far left lane, and CHP helped block traffic while rescuers worked to pull them out.

The biker was pronounced dead a short time later, though CHP did not immediately provide details about their injuries or whether they had been taken to a hospital.

Southbound traffic was backed up into Oceanside. Track live traffic conditions here.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 33.158093 by -117.350594.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.