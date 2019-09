ENCINITAS, Calif. — A body was found floating near Moonlight Beach in Encinitas Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The body, which Encinitas lifeguards said was that of an adult male surfer, was found around 4:30 p.m. floating in the water near his surfboard about a quarter-mile from the beach. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities were investigating to determine the cause of death.

