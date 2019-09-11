Bill banning gun shows at Del Mar Fairgrounds heads to Gov. Newsom’s desk

SAN DIEGO — A bill introduced earlier this year that proposed banning the sale of guns and ammunition at the Del Mar Fairgrounds took one final legislative step Wednesday and advanced to Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk.

The bill, co-authored by California state assemblymembers Todd Gloria (D-San Diego), Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) and Tasha Boerner Horvath (D-Encinitas), would prohibit sales of guns and ammunition at the Del Mar Fairgrounds beginning in 2021. It was introduced in February and received the Public Safety Committee’s go-ahead in March.

Despite strong support from the California State Assembly, the bill has earned significant opposition from both the National Rifle Association and the gun lobby since it was introduced.

A federal judge ruled in June that the state must allow Del Mar’s scheduled gun shows to continue while the court considered the law, with gun shows expected to return to the fairgrounds later this month and in December.

“This is a victory for gun sense and making our communities safer in San Diego,” Assemblymember Todd Gloria said. “This bill is about offering more than thoughts and prayers. It’s about policy and action and listening to the communities around the Fairgrounds who no longer want these events taking place. In California, we value people over guns and this bill makes that clear. I urge Governor Newsom to sign AB 893 bill into law.”

Gov. Newsom has until October 13 to make a decision on whether or not he will sign the bill.