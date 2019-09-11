5-car crash at airport entrance jams traffic

SAN DIEGO — A five-car crash near the San Diego International Airport Terminal 1 entrance Wednesday morning shut down two traffic lanes and sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. near the intersection of North Harbor Drive and Winship Lane, just outside the entrance to Terminal 1, San Diego Harbor Police Lt. Brian Jensen said.

Officers shut down two lanes on North Harbor Drive to tow two of the vehicles, Jensen said. The lanes were reopened by 7:45 a.m.

One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, the lieutenant said.

No details about the victim or the vehicles involved were immediately available.