2 pangas wash up on San Diego shore

This panga washed up near Sunset Cliffs Wednesday, but there was no one in sight.

SAN DIEGO — An abandoned panga was found on the beach near Sunset Cliffs Wednesday morning, San Diego Lifeguards confirmed.

The boat was found around 5 a.m. at the foot of Santa Cruz Avenue. The panga was empty and lifeguards didn’t find anyone in the immediate area, though they did find life jackets.

Lifeguards called Border Patrol, which took over the investigation. Pangas are small fishing boats sometimes used by people crossing into the U.S. illegally under the cover of night.

Border Patrol was also called to a second abandoned panga that was destroyed by rocks along the shore in La Jolla, south of Children’s Pool. No one arrests or contraband were found, agency spokesman Ralph DeSio told FOX 5.

Lifeguards or Air and Marine Operations will remove the boats.

