Teen killed in motorcycle crash identified

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Tuesday publicly identified an 18-year-old Alpine man who was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle on a rural road near Ramona and slid directly into the path of an oncoming car.

Kruize Alan Stockfelt was riding a 2019 Honda CRF-450R eastbound on Highland Valley Road around 10:40 a.m. Sunday when he lost control of the two-wheeler at a right-hand curve in the road, near Sky Valley Drive, according to information from the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office and the California Highway Patrol.

Stockfelt fell to the ground and slid directly into the path of a 2000 Acura Integra traveling in the opposite direction, the CHP said.

The 25-year-old San Diego man driving the Integra remained at the scene and paramedics responded, but Stockfelt was pronounced dead.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, according to the CHP.