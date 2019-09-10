San Diego County man dies BASE jumping from bridge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A 38-year-old man from San Diego County died Monday while BASE jumping from a bridge in Idaho with his new wife.

Brandon John Chance jumped about 500 feet from the Perrine Bridge. He hit the Snake River after his chute deployed late, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. His wife of several months, who jumped with him, made a safe landing and tried to revive him with CPR, but he died at the scene.

Chance was an experienced BASE jumper with more than 15 years experience, including many jumps off the Perrine Bridge, his wife Aly Connors told the Union-Tribune in an email.

Public records show that Chance had lived in Pacific Beach and the Bay Terraces neighborhoods. Chance and Connors moved to Oceanside in July after marrying in May, the paper reported.