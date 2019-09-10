Robbers steal medicine from CVS pharmacy, still at large

SAN DIEGO — Police Tuesday were searching for two men who jumped over a counter and stole medicine from a CVS Pharmacy in the Talmadge area.

The robbery happened around 8:50 p.m. at the CVS near the intersection of El Cajon Boulevard and 44th Street, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The men, who did not appear to be armed and didn’t threaten to use a weapon, entered the store and hopped over a counter before stealing unspecified medicine and running out of the store, Buttle said, adding that the men dropped some of the medicine while fleeing.

Both thieves were described as thin, 6-foot-tall black men in their early 20s. One was last seen wearing a black hoodie and track pants and the other wore a white hoodie and a baseball cap.

Robbery detectives were investigating the heist.