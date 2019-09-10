× Police need help finding missing man

LA MESA, Calif. — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man that has been missing for over four months.

Jamar Brown, 32, was last seen on April 30 around 8 p.m. at an IHOP located at 5851 University Avenue in San Diego.

Brown is known to frequent the trolley stations in downtown San Diego and La Mesa. Police and his family do not know where he is.

He is described as a black male, 5 foot 8 inches tall, 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket with an “SD” logo on it, a red shirt, dark blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the La Mesa Police Department at 619-667-7533.