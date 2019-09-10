Person raped in elevator of school campus

FULLERTON, Calif. — A person was raped overnight in an elevator at a parking structure at Cal State Fullerton, campus police reported Tuesday.

The crime occurred about midnight in the Nutwood parking structure, Cal State Fullerton police reported in a tweet.

The suspect was described as a white man, about 25 years of age, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with brown, shoulder-length hair, police said. He was wearing a navy blue T-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call campus police at 657-278-2515; or if they see the suspect, call 911.