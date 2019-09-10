Oceanside Unified families frustrated over bus route cut

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Families frustrated over Oceanside Unified School District’s plans to cut the only remaining bus route at the end of the 2019-2020 school year showed up at Tuesday’s school board meeting in full force.

Bus transportation was largely cut from the district in 2010, but for about the last decade bus service remained for the Crown Heights neighborhood.

When the district closed Ditmar Elementary in 2008, it promised to keep bus service going for the students in that part of town needing help getting to their new schools. At the time, families were also told shutting down the school would mean extra funds.

“Part of that savings would easily allow for their children to be bused to the schools of their choosing,” said one woman.

Now after more than 10 years of an agreement between the district and the City of Oceanside to keep buses in service for those students, it’s all set to come to an end at the close of the 2019-2020 school year.

“Whatever that cost is, I’m sure it could’ve easily been accommodated had the district chosen that expense instead of giving itself raises totaling $6 million last spring,” said another man during public comment.

The bus cuts mean some students would be faced with a 5-mile roundtrip trek to get to and from school.

Families came to Tuesday night’s meeting fired up and not willing to give up. They were even joined by San Ysidro families, who are fighting their own, similar bus battle with the Sweetwater Union High School District.

A district representative told FOX 5 bus service is being offered for free for the remainder of the school year, but as of now the district has no comment about reinstating the bus route.