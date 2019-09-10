Brush fire causes power outages, trolley delays

Posted 1:38 PM, September 10, 2019, by , Updated at 02:00PM, September 10, 2019

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters are working to put out a vegetation fire that has affected power poles near San Ysidro, causing customers to lose power.

According to the SDG&E website, there are about 1,590 people without power near San Ysidro.

MTS announced delays on the UC San Diego Blue Line into and out of San Ysidro/Beyer Blvd. due to the outages.

Ticket machines were also out of service at San Ysidro as well as Virginia Avenue. Employees are on-site to accept cash payments.

Firefighters with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to the call around 1 p.m. Monday at Hawken Drive near Otay Mesa Road. No homes are currently threatened.

By 1:47 p.m. firefighters were able to put out the half-acre fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 32.565456 by -117.032916.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.