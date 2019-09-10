Brush fire causes power outages, trolley delays

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters are working to put out a vegetation fire that has affected power poles near San Ysidro, causing customers to lose power.
According to the SDG&E website, there are about 1,590 people without power near San Ysidro.
MTS announced delays on the UC San Diego Blue Line into and out of San Ysidro/Beyer Blvd. due to the outages.
Ticket machines were also out of service at San Ysidro as well as Virginia Avenue. Employees are on-site to accept cash payments.
Firefighters with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to the call around 1 p.m. Monday at Hawken Drive near Otay Mesa Road. No homes are currently threatened.
By 1:47 p.m. firefighters were able to put out the half-acre fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.