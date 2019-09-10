Brush fire causes power outages, trolley delays

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters are working to put out a vegetation fire that has affected power poles near San Ysidro, causing customers to lose power.

According to the SDG&E website, there are about 1,590 people without power near San Ysidro.

MTS announced delays on the UC San Diego Blue Line into and out of San Ysidro/Beyer Blvd. due to the outages.

Ticket machines were also out of service at San Ysidro as well as Virginia Avenue. Employees are on-site to accept cash payments.

#MTSAlert Due to power outage, expect delays on UC San Diego Blue Line into & out of San Ysidro/Beyer Blvd. Ticket machines out of service at San Ysidro & Virginia Ave. Riders should use Compass Cloud app. Ambassadors will be on-site @ San Ysidro accepting cash payment for fares. — San Diego MTS (@sdmts) September 10, 2019

Firefighters with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to the call around 1 p.m. Monday at Hawken Drive near Otay Mesa Road. No homes are currently threatened.

By 1:47 p.m. firefighters were able to put out the half-acre fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.