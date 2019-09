SAN DIEGO — More than 1,400 customers across three San Diego communities were without power early Tuesday morning after a San Diego Gas & Electric outage.

The utility said the outage began around 2 a.m. and would continue until about 7:30 a.m. Power was knocked out for residents in Paradise Hills, Skyline and Bay Terraces in the meantime.

SDG&E did not immediately say what caused the outage, but a crew was investigating.

Check for updates on the utility’s live outage map.